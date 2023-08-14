Waste Connections, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

Waste Connections has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Waste Connections has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

WCN stock opened at $140.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.03. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $148.20.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Momentum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.08.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

