Waste Connections, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.
Waste Connections has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Waste Connections has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.
Waste Connections Price Performance
WCN stock opened at $140.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.03. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $148.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Momentum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.08.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
