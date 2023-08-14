Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,713 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.72. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $51.13.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.0816 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

