Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in McDonald’s by 610.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $414,559,000 after buying an additional 1,351,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,663,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,816 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $288.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.57. The company has a market cap of $210.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,974 shares of company stock worth $4,082,530. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

