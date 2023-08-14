Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $208,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,714,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 605,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,989,000 after purchasing an additional 460,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,425,000 after purchasing an additional 453,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.2 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $112.33 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $134.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.53.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.73.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

