Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after acquiring an additional 345,185,954 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,354,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,439,000 after acquiring an additional 347,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,342 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,966,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,018,000 after purchasing an additional 45,603 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $59.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

