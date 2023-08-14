Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 10,940 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 795.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Bank of America decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $168.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.59 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

