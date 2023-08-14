Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 74,844 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of F opened at $12.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $16.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

