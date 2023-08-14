Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 13,504 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,504 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 24,399 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 743,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $35.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.25. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

