Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 335 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,506 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $283.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $200.80 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.33.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

