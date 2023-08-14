Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on APRE

Aprea Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.17. As a group, analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43,293 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.