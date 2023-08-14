Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,361,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 129,026 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.08% of Welltower worth $742,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Welltower by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Welltower by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.54.
Welltower Stock Up 0.2 %
Welltower stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.42. 358,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,643. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.76. The company has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 366.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.39.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.92%.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
