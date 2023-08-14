Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,361,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 129,026 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.08% of Welltower worth $742,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Welltower by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Welltower by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.54.

Welltower Stock Up 0.2 %

Welltower stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.42. 358,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,643. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.76. The company has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 366.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.39.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.92%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.