Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Raised to $31.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $26.50 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.28.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wendy’s

Wendy’s Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WEN stock opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.96. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $561.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,874,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,874,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 223.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.