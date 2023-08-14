Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,368 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 292.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 1,535.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.39.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $41.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $50.10.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -5.38 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

