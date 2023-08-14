Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the July 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Trading Down 0.0 %

Western Uranium & Vanadium stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 million, a P/E ratio of -37.95 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 8.18%.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

