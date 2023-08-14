Windle Wealth LLC Has $5.51 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Windle Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up 4.1% of Windle Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,243,000 after purchasing an additional 116,654 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 440.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,156,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 28.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 28,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.54. 1,793,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,713,588. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average of $45.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.69%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

