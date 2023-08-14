Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires 334 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,451 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,693,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,363,000 after purchasing an additional 177,581 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,002,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,625,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IBB stock opened at $128.57 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $113.37 and a 52-week high of $138.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.56.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.0062 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

