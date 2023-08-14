Wintrust Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Avory & Company LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 75,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 80,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,810 shares during the period.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $14.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.69. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $16.63.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

