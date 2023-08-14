Wintrust Investments LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Motco raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 89,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 192,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 289,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,098,000 after acquiring an additional 132,330 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.6 %

PEG stock opened at $60.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

