Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 438.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $42.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.19. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.85.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

