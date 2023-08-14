Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New $300,000 Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in KeyCorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,534,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,984,000 after acquiring an additional 84,047 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after acquiring an additional 136,741 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 21.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,753,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,369 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Argus lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $11.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.67%.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.