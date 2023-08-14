WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 149,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 344,715 shares.The stock last traded at $35.43 and had previously closed at $35.80.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 597.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,453,000 after purchasing an additional 210,446 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

