Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Stock Price Down 7.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) were down 7.8% during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $13.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wolverine World Wide traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.12. Approximately 138,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,153,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Williams Trading downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,724.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,345 shares in the company, valued at $442,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 35.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $589.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -11.17%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

