Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $738.86.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $713.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $744.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $693.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $483.19 and a 52-week high of $811.60. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

