Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.27

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.27 and last traded at $34.91, with a volume of 2158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.46.

Worldline Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.02.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

