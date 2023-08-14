WOW-token (WOW) Price Tops $0.0232 on Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $232.23 million and approximately $4.99 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003171 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007489 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007984 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02322347 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

