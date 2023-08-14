WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) PT Raised to C$205.00 at BMO Capital Markets

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$181.00 to C$183.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WSP Global

WSP Global Stock Performance

WSP Global Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $133.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.21. WSP Global has a 52-week low of $105.20 and a 52-week high of $135.53.

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.