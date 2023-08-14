Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Xperi in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.25.

Get Xperi alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on XPER

Xperi Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Xperi

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $486.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25. Xperi has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Xperi during the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Xperi by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,730,000 after buying an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Xperi by 2.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Xperi by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 19,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Xperi by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.