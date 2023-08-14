yearn.finance Hits Market Cap of $206.69 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for about $6,256.84 or 0.21317702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $206.69 million and $19.29 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,035 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

