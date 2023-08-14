YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Short Interest Update

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the July 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 1.9 %

YPF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,292,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,145. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.54. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 22.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,567,421 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 7,945,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $73,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

