Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Downgraded to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 283.5 %
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 78,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
