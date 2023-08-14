Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Downgraded to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 283.5 %

NASDAQ ZYNE traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,326,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,213. The company has a market capitalization of $69.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.76. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 78,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

