10,106 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Acquired by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616,003 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,321 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,136.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,320,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,469 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,600,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,338,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,649 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DFAX opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

