1,051 Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Purchased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRL. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $40.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $51.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.20.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 64.33%.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

