1,385 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by King Wealth

King Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $20,638,800,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $2.38 on Tuesday, reaching $167.86. 167,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,047. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.97. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

