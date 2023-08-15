1,406 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.