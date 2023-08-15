15,011 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Acquired by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000. Clorox accounts for approximately 0.9% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 429.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.20. The company had a trading volume of 576,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,893. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $178.21.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 403.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.38.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

