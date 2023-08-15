1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 154 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.42. 1,942,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,098,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.27 and its 200 day moving average is $71.31. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

