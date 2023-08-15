1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Has $412,000 Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.05.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

