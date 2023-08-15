1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 15,079 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 1.8% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $980,680,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,507,000 after purchasing an additional 275,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,146,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,072,000 after purchasing an additional 619,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,832,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,295 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.73. The company had a trading volume of 830,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,359. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.