1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 225 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 13,667 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 122,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.68. The company had a trading volume of 107,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,420. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.93. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $96.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.