1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 543 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 268.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,628,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,106 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 150,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Schlumberger by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 883,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,375,000 after acquiring an additional 42,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,577.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,801,485 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,684,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,787,319. The company has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.98.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.