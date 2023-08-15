16,413 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR) Purchased by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,458,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 60,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.
Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March Price Performance
Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.30.
Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March Company Profile
The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
