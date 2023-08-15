16,413 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR) Purchased by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,458,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 60,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.30.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.