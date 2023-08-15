1834 Investment Advisors Co. Buys New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,190 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 18,065 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,455,597,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,842,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $171,238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,304 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 26,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $115.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.27. The company has a market capitalization of $313.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

