1834 Investment Advisors Co. Buys New Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.1 %

BATS:CBOE opened at $148.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.45. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,085,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,234,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,085,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,234,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $413,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,547 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.44.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

