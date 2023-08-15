1834 Investment Advisors Co. Buys Shares of 14,865 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 569.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $107.65 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.12 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STLD

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.