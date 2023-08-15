1834 Investment Advisors Co. Increases Stock Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 39,307 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 784.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 108,130 shares in the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.42 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on REYN shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Insider Transactions at Reynolds Consumer Products

In related news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 5,000 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,125.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

