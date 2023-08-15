1834 Investment Advisors Co. Makes New $599,000 Investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $176.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.84. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.48 and a 1 year high of $345.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.77.

Insider Activity

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier purchased 875 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,221,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

