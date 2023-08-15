1834 Investment Advisors Co. Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,587 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.22.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $522.25 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $552.94. The company has a market cap of $238.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $499.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.73.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

