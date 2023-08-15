1834 Investment Advisors Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,330,000 after buying an additional 374,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,512,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Public Storage by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,714,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,262,000 after buying an additional 133,832 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,684,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,912,000 after buying an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,732,000 after buying an additional 60,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $283.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $357.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.20.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

