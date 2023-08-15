1834 Investment Advisors Co. Raises Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average of $91.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

