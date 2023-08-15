1834 Investment Advisors Co. Takes $673,000 Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after buying an additional 4,005,417 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,833 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,476,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,600 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,088,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,062,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.
Ally Financial Stock Performance
ALLY stock opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.80. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
Ally Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.28.
View Our Latest Report on ALLY
Ally Financial Company Profile
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.
